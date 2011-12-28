Advances in Laparoscopy and Minimally Invasive Surgery, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Traynor
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704750
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2011
Description
Dr. Michael Traynor guest edits this issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics devoted to Advances in Hysteroscopy and Laparoscopy. Review articles, written by experts in the field, cover topics such as laparoscopic hysterectomy, electrosurgical devices, laparoscopic suturing techniques, hysteroscopic procedures in the management of common gynecologic disorders, and managing and minimizing the risks of complications.
About the Authors
Michael Traynor Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwest Kaiser Permanente
