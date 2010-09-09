Advances in Laminitis, Part II, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 26-2

This issue is the second half of the topic on laminitis, one of the most challenging diseases for the equine clinician to treat. Articles include endocrinopathic metabolism, equine metabolic syndrome, hyperinsulinemic laminitis, pasture associated laminitis, corticosteroid associated laminitis, supporting limb laminitis, pharmacological basis for the treatment of endocrinopathic laminitis, pain management of chronic laminitis, chronic laminitis: larval therapy, chronic laminitis foot support: support shoes, pasture management, diet and exercise, herd management, and much more!