Advances in Laminitis, Part II, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 26-2
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher Pollitt
eBook ISBN: 9781455700769
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725018
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th September 2010
Description
This issue is the second half of the topic on laminitis, one of the most challenging diseases for the equine clinician to treat. Articles include endocrinopathic metabolism, equine metabolic syndrome, hyperinsulinemic laminitis, pasture associated laminitis, corticosteroid associated laminitis, supporting limb laminitis, pharmacological basis for the treatment of endocrinopathic laminitis, pain management of chronic laminitis, chronic laminitis: larval therapy, chronic laminitis foot support: support shoes, pasture management, diet and exercise, herd management, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700769
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437725018
About the Authors
Christopher Pollitt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Equine Medicine, Department of Companion Animal Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine
