Advances in Knitting Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693725, 9780857090621

Advances in Knitting Technology

1st Edition

Editors: K F Au
eBook ISBN: 9780857090621
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693725
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017173
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th February 2011
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
245.00
208.25
247.27
210.18
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Part I: Introduction: fundamentals of knitting

Chapter 1: Types and suitability of yarns for knitting

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of packages

1.3 Structure of cope

1.4 Knitting yarns defects

1.5 Types of knitting yarns: yarns made of natural fibers

1.6 Types of knitting yarns: yarns made of synthetic fibers

1.7 Types of knitting yarns: fancy threads

1.8 Yarns made for special applications

1.9 Methods of joining the polyurethane yarns in composites

1.10 Other yarns for special applications

1.11 Future trends

Chapter 2: The physical properties of weft knitted structures

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Stretch and recovery properties

2.3 Recovery properties

2.4 Dimensional stability

2.5 Creasing

2.6 Thickness and compression properties

2.7 Air permeability

2.8 Thermal properties

2.9 Liquid transfer properties

2.10 Comfort

2.11 Pilling and abrasion

2.12 Knitted fabrics with special properties

2.13 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 3: Modelling of knitting

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Knitted fabric geometry

3.3 Mechanics of knitted fabric: 2D model

3.4 Mechanics of plain-weft knitted fabrics: 3D model

3.5 Knitted fabric mechanics: energy model

3.6 Knitted fabric pressure on a surface

3.7 Heat and water vapour diffusion in fabrics

3.9 Appendix: initial guess estimates

Part II: Advances in knitting

Chapter 4: Intelligent yarn delivery systems in weft knitting

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Theory of yarn delivery

4.3 Yarn storage and delivery systems on circular knitting machines

4.4 Yarn storage and delivery systems on flat knitting machines

4.5 Future trends

4.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Advances in warp knitted fabric production

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial warp knit machines

5.3 Delaware stitch and modified Delaware stitch Tricot fabrics

5.4 Tricot and Raschel containing spandex

5.5 Key Raschel fabrics containing spandex

5.6 Newly developed constructions with spandex

5.7 Americana and modified Americana Tricots

5.8 Surface interest fabrics

5.9 Milanese fabrics

5.10 Conclusion

5.11 Sources of further information

Chapter 6: Weft-knitted structures for industrial applications

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Current problems and limitations

6.3 Knitting 3D structures using weft-knitting technology

6.4 Directionally oriented structures (DOS) and combined DOS weft-knitted structures

6.5 Weft-knitted multifunctional structures

6.6 Simulating mechanical properties of weft-knitted structures

6.7 Applications

6.8 Future trends

Chapter 7: Advances in circular knitting

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Current problems and limitations of circular knitted structures

7.3 Recent advances in circular knitting

7.4 Structure and properties of circular knitted fabrics

7.5 Applications

7.6 Future trends: smart garments

Chapter 8: Knitted fabric composites

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Types of fibre and yarn used in knitted fabric composites

8.3 Composite preforms

8.4 Knit structures for fabric composites

8.5 Types of matrix materials

8.6 Developments in manufacturing methods for knitted fabric composites

8.7 Mechanical properties

8.8 Applications

8.9 Conclusion

8.10 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Quality control in the knitting process and common knitting faults

Abstract:

9.1 Importance of quality knitted fabric

9.2 Knitted fabric quality

9.3 Quality control in the knitting process

9.4 Parameters of knitting control

9.5 Relationship between yarn count and machine gauge

9.6 Examples of quality control mechanisms for circular knitting

9.7 Techniques to reduce knitting faults: online data monitoring system

9.8 Knitted defects

9.9 Conclusion

Part III: Case studies: advanced knitted products

Chapter 10: Womenâ€™s apparel: knitted underwear

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Functional requirements of knitted underwear

10.3 Performance evaluation of knitted underwear

10.4 Engineering of knitted underwear fabrics

10.5 Recent developments in knitted underwear fabrics

10.6 Properties of commercially knitted underwear

10.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Knitted structures for sound absorption

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Acoustic textiles in vehicles

11.3 Sound absorption of plain knitted structures

11.4 Engineering advanced knitted fabrics for sound absorption

11.5 Thick spacer structures

11.6 Dense spacer structures

11.7 Conclusion

11.8 Future trends

11.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 12: Weft-knitted structures for moisture management

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Basics of wetting

12.3 Wicking and absorption

12.4 Experimental liquid take-up

12.5 Future trends

12.6 Sources of further information and advice

Index

Description

Knitted textiles and apparel represent approximately one third of the global textile market. This book provides an updated reference to Knitting technology, with specific focus on the developments in knitted fabric production and textile applications.

The first set of chapters begin with a brief review of the fundamental principles of knitting, including the types and suitability of yarns for knitting as well as the properties achieved through knitted fabrics. The second part of the book examines the major advances in knitting, such as intelligent yarn delivery systems in weft knitting, knitted fabric composites and advances in circular knitting. The concluding section of the book presents a selection of case studies where advanced knitted products are used. Topics range from knitted structures for moisture management to weft knitted structures for sound absorption.

With its distinguished editor and array of international contributors, Advances in knitting technology is an important text for designers, engineers and technicians involved in the manufacture and use of knitted textiles and garments. It will also be relevant for academics and students.

Key Features

  • Provides both a timely and authoritative reference on developments in knitted fabric production
  • Examines different types and suitability of yarns for knitting including the modelling of knitting
  • Advances in knitting are explored in a number of different areas such as intelligent yarn delivery systems and current problems and limitations in weft knitted structures for industrial applications

Readership

Designers, engineers, and technicians involved in the manufacture and use of knitted textiles and garments

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857090621
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845693725
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017173

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

K F Au Editor

Dr Kin-Fan Au is an Associate Professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a Fellow of The Textile Institute, a senior member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers (USA) and a member of the British Institute of Management (UK). Dr Au has provided consultancy services to the textile industry on projects related to knitting defects and production problems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.