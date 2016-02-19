Advances in Irrigation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120243044, 9781483215280

Advances in Irrigation

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Daniel Hillel
eBook ISBN: 9781483215280
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st July 1987
Page Count: 416
Description

Advances in Irrigation, Volume 4 covers articles on the development and management of irrigation. The book presents articles on the improved method for distributing water in furrows, termed cablegation; the analysis of drip irrigation design based on the criterion of statistical uniformity; and the spatial distribution of water in sprinkling-irrigation systems. The text also includes articles on the critical evaluation of crop yields as influenced by irrigation uniformity; the concept of evapotranspiration from the scale of a field to the scale of an entire region; as well as the drainage of irrigated lands under sequential water application. Articles on the comparison of several models for the purpose of appraising the effect of irrigation on wheat and barley yields and on the economics of kiwifruit production under irrigation in New Zealand are also encompassed. The book concludes with an article about the modification and testing of a model simulating root and shoot growth as related to soil water dynamics. Agriculturists, agricultural engineers, and hydrologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Cabelgation: Automated Supply for Surface Irrigation

I. Background for Development

II. Description of the System

III. Basic System Components

IV. Models and Design

V. Arrangements to Improve Application Uniformity

VI. Installation

VII. Operation

VIII. Evaluation

IX. Applications

References

Drip Irrigation Design and Evaluation Based on the Statistical Uniformity Concept

I. Introduction

II. Basic Hydraulics

III. The Statistical Uniformity Concept

IV. Engineering Applications

V. Summary

VI. Symbols

References

Spatial Water Distribution in Sprinkle Irrigation

I. Introduction

II. Spatial Variability

III. Superposition of Single-Sprinkler Patterns

IV. Economic Optimization

V. Summary and Conclusion

VI. Symbols

References

Crop Yield as Influenced by Irrigation Uniformity

I. Introduction

II. The Models

III. Calculations and Results

IV. Examples and Applications

V. Summary and Remarks

VI. Notation

References

Analysis of Evapotranspiration as a Regionalized Variable

I. Introduction

II. Selection of Reference Evapotranspiration Estimating Method

III. Fundamental Concepts of Geostatistics

IV. Results of Regional Evapotranspiration Analysis

V. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

On the Drainage of Irrigated Lands under Sequential Water Application

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical

III. Computer Simulation

IV. Effect of Irrigation Pattern on Drainage Objectives

V. Discussion and Conclusions

References

Modeling the Influence of Flood Irrigation on Wheat and Barley Yields: A Comparison of Nine Different Models

I. Introduction

II. Description of Models

III. Methods

IV. Results and Discussion

V. Conclusions

Appendix 1. The Experiments to Which the Models Were Fitted

Appendix 2. The Experiments for Which the Yields Were Predicted

References

Economic Analysis of Kivvifruit Irrigation in a Humid Climate

I. Introduction

II. Kiwifruit Agronomy

III. Model Overview

IV. Model Development

V. Demonstration of the Model

VI. Limitations of the Model

VII. Implications

VIII. Conclusions

References

Modification and Testing of a Model Simulating Root and Shoot Growth as Related to Soil Water Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. Model Modifications

III. Validation Testing

IV. Model Limitations

Appendix I. FORTRAN Source Code for ROOTSIMU Version 4.3

Appendix II. Input File Structure

Appendix III. Output File Structure

References

Index




About the Editor

Daniel Hillel

Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Massachusetts, U.S.A.

