Advances in Irrigation
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Advances in Irrigation, Volume 4 covers articles on the development and management of irrigation. The book presents articles on the improved method for distributing water in furrows, termed cablegation; the analysis of drip irrigation design based on the criterion of statistical uniformity; and the spatial distribution of water in sprinkling-irrigation systems. The text also includes articles on the critical evaluation of crop yields as influenced by irrigation uniformity; the concept of evapotranspiration from the scale of a field to the scale of an entire region; as well as the drainage of irrigated lands under sequential water application. Articles on the comparison of several models for the purpose of appraising the effect of irrigation on wheat and barley yields and on the economics of kiwifruit production under irrigation in New Zealand are also encompassed. The book concludes with an article about the modification and testing of a model simulating root and shoot growth as related to soil water dynamics. Agriculturists, agricultural engineers, and hydrologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Cabelgation: Automated Supply for Surface Irrigation
I. Background for Development
II. Description of the System
III. Basic System Components
IV. Models and Design
V. Arrangements to Improve Application Uniformity
VI. Installation
VII. Operation
VIII. Evaluation
IX. Applications
References
Drip Irrigation Design and Evaluation Based on the Statistical Uniformity Concept
I. Introduction
II. Basic Hydraulics
III. The Statistical Uniformity Concept
IV. Engineering Applications
V. Summary
VI. Symbols
References
Spatial Water Distribution in Sprinkle Irrigation
I. Introduction
II. Spatial Variability
III. Superposition of Single-Sprinkler Patterns
IV. Economic Optimization
V. Summary and Conclusion
VI. Symbols
References
Crop Yield as Influenced by Irrigation Uniformity
I. Introduction
II. The Models
III. Calculations and Results
IV. Examples and Applications
V. Summary and Remarks
VI. Notation
References
Analysis of Evapotranspiration as a Regionalized Variable
I. Introduction
II. Selection of Reference Evapotranspiration Estimating Method
III. Fundamental Concepts of Geostatistics
IV. Results of Regional Evapotranspiration Analysis
V. Conclusions and Recommendations
References
On the Drainage of Irrigated Lands under Sequential Water Application
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical
III. Computer Simulation
IV. Effect of Irrigation Pattern on Drainage Objectives
V. Discussion and Conclusions
References
Modeling the Influence of Flood Irrigation on Wheat and Barley Yields: A Comparison of Nine Different Models
I. Introduction
II. Description of Models
III. Methods
IV. Results and Discussion
V. Conclusions
Appendix 1. The Experiments to Which the Models Were Fitted
Appendix 2. The Experiments for Which the Yields Were Predicted
References
Economic Analysis of Kivvifruit Irrigation in a Humid Climate
I. Introduction
II. Kiwifruit Agronomy
III. Model Overview
IV. Model Development
V. Demonstration of the Model
VI. Limitations of the Model
VII. Implications
VIII. Conclusions
References
Modification and Testing of a Model Simulating Root and Shoot Growth as Related to Soil Water Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Model Modifications
III. Validation Testing
IV. Model Limitations
Appendix I. FORTRAN Source Code for ROOTSIMU Version 4.3
Appendix II. Input File Structure
Appendix III. Output File Structure
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 21st July 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215280
About the Editor
Daniel Hillel
Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Massachusetts, U.S.A.