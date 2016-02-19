Advances in Irrigation
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Irrigation, Volume 3 covers state-of-the-art reviews of topics related to the rapidly advancing theory and practice of irrigation. The book presents articles on the design development and evaluation of the first- and second-generation traveling trickle irrigation system and the management and control options for efficient irrigation and various cultivation practices; as well as the irrigation practice for crop culture in the Southeastern United States. The text also includes articles on the application of time-domain reflectometry to irrigation scheduling; the aspects of water management and irrigation in India based on physiological and phenological considerations; and the estimation and quantification of evapotranspiration. An article on a model simulating water stress effects on corn yield is also encompassed. Agronomists, hydraulic engineers, and agriculturists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to This Volume
Preface
A Traveling Trickle Irrigation System
I. Introduction
II. Design and Characteristics of TTIS
III. The TTIS System and Its Major Components
IV. Evaluation of TTIS
V. Management and Control of Irrigation
VI. Cultivation Practices and Land Preparation
VII. Advantages and Disadvantages of TTIS
VIII. Future Research and Development Needs
References
Irrigation Practice for Crop Culture in the Southeastern United States
I. Introduction
II. Region Characteristics
III. Particular Crop and Soil Considerations
IV. Irrigation Practice
V. Irrigation Response of Selected Crops
VI. Expectations
References
Time-Domain Reflectometry (TDR) and Its Application to Irrigation Scheduling
I. Introduction
II. Principles of TDR
III. Applications of TDR to Irrigation Scheduling
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Irrigation in India: A Physiological and Phenological Approach to Water Management in Grain Crops
I. Introduction
II. Brief History of Irrigation in India
III. National Aspects Affecting Irrigation Management
IV. Analysis of Yield in Different Crops
V. Integration and Conclusion
References
Estimating Evapotranspiration
I. Introduction
II. A Multidisciplinary Process Approach to Evapotranspiration
III. Meteorological Aspects of Evapotranspiration
IV. Components of Evapotranspiration and Mechanisms Involved
V. Spatial and Temporal Scales and Specific Needs for Evapotranspiration Data
VI. Measurement of Evapotranspiration
VII. Modeling of Evapotranspiration
VIII. Environmental Heterogeneity and Evapotranspiration
IX. Concluding Remarks
List of Symbols
References
A Simulation Model for Predicting Effect of Water Stress on Yield: An Example Using Corn
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Basis
III. Initial and Daily Input to the Model
IV. Governing Equations
V. Calibrating and Testing the Model
VI. Conclusions
Appendix 1. The Model
Appendix 2. List of Variables
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 8th November 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215273
About the Editor
Daniel Hillel
Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Massachusetts, U.S.A.