Advances in Irrigation - 1st Edition

Advances in Irrigation

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Daniel Hillel
eBook ISBN: 9781483215273
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 1985
Page Count: 336
Description

Advances in Irrigation, Volume 3 covers state-of-the-art reviews of topics related to the rapidly advancing theory and practice of irrigation. The book presents articles on the design development and evaluation of the first- and second-generation traveling trickle irrigation system and the management and control options for efficient irrigation and various cultivation practices; as well as the irrigation practice for crop culture in the Southeastern United States. The text also includes articles on the application of time-domain reflectometry to irrigation scheduling; the aspects of water management and irrigation in India based on physiological and phenological considerations; and the estimation and quantification of evapotranspiration. An article on a model simulating water stress effects on corn yield is also encompassed. Agronomists, hydraulic engineers, and agriculturists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors to This Volume

Preface

A Traveling Trickle Irrigation System

I. Introduction

II. Design and Characteristics of TTIS

III. The TTIS System and Its Major Components

IV. Evaluation of TTIS

V. Management and Control of Irrigation

VI. Cultivation Practices and Land Preparation

VII. Advantages and Disadvantages of TTIS

VIII. Future Research and Development Needs

References

Irrigation Practice for Crop Culture in the Southeastern United States

I. Introduction

II. Region Characteristics

III. Particular Crop and Soil Considerations

IV. Irrigation Practice

V. Irrigation Response of Selected Crops

VI. Expectations

References

Time-Domain Reflectometry (TDR) and Its Application to Irrigation Scheduling

I. Introduction

II. Principles of TDR

III. Applications of TDR to Irrigation Scheduling

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Irrigation in India: A Physiological and Phenological Approach to Water Management in Grain Crops

I. Introduction

II. Brief History of Irrigation in India

III. National Aspects Affecting Irrigation Management

IV. Analysis of Yield in Different Crops

V. Integration and Conclusion

References

Estimating Evapotranspiration

I. Introduction

II. A Multidisciplinary Process Approach to Evapotranspiration

III. Meteorological Aspects of Evapotranspiration

IV. Components of Evapotranspiration and Mechanisms Involved

V. Spatial and Temporal Scales and Specific Needs for Evapotranspiration Data

VI. Measurement of Evapotranspiration

VII. Modeling of Evapotranspiration

VIII. Environmental Heterogeneity and Evapotranspiration

IX. Concluding Remarks

List of Symbols

References

A Simulation Model for Predicting Effect of Water Stress on Yield: An Example Using Corn

I. Introduction

II. Conceptual Basis

III. Initial and Daily Input to the Model

IV. Governing Equations

V. Calibrating and Testing the Model

VI. Conclusions

Appendix 1. The Model

Appendix 2. List of Variables

References

Index




Details

About the Editor

Daniel Hillel

Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.

