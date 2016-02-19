Advances in Irrigation
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Advances in Irrigation, Volume 1 covers updated comprehensive elucidations of the various topics of contemporary interest and importance related to the rapidly advancing science and engineering practice of irrigation. The book presents articles on the conjunctive use of rainfall and irrigation in semiarid regions; the theory and the practical aspects of irrigation scheduling; and canopy temperature and crop water stress. The text also includes articles on the use of solute transport models to estimate salt balance below irrigated cropland; level-basin irrigation; as well as the applications of flow measurement flumes to irrigation water management. The principles, practices, and potentialities of trickle (drip) irrigation are also encompassed. Hydraulic engineers and people working in the field of irrigation will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Conjunctive Use of Rainfall and Irrigation in Semiarid Regions
I. Introduction
II. Rainfall Distributions in Semiarid Regions
III. Limited Irrigation
IV. Yield, Transpiration, Evapotranspiration, and Seasonal Water Application
V. Increased Efficiency of Soil Water Storage
VI. Conservation Tillage
VII. Specific Systems for the Conjunctive Use of Rainfall and Irrigation
VIII. Economic Considerations
IX. Summary
References
Irrigation Scheduling Using Soil Moisture Measurements: Theory and Practice
I. Theory of Irrigation Scheduling
II. Practical Aspects of Irrigation Scheduling
References
Canopy Temperature and Crop Water Stress
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Quantification of Crop Water Stress
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Use of Solute Transport Models to Estimate Salt Balance below Irrigated Cropland
I. Introduction
II. Literature Review
III. Model Description
IV. Illustrative Calculations
V. Limitations of the Modeling Approach
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Level-Basin Irrigation
I. Introduction
II. Land Preparation
III. Design and Evaluation
IV. Management
Appendix
References
Flow Measurement Flumes: Applications to Irrigation Water Management
I. Introduction
II. Long-Throated Flumes
III. Types of Long-Throated Flumes
IV. Theoretical Considerations
V. Factors Influencing Calibration
VI. Selecting Flume Style and Site
VII. Trapezoidal Lined Canals
VIII. Structures for Unlined Canals
References
Principles, Practices, and Potentialities of Trickle (Drip) Irrigation
I. Introduction
II. Present Developments and Expansion of Trickle Irrigation
III. Potential Advantages of Trickle Irrigation
IV. Potential Disadvantages of Trickle Irrigation
V. Advances in System Components and Innovations
VI. Advances in Soil Water Modeling
VII. Advances in System Design and Evaluation
VIII. Advances in System Maintenance Practices
IX. Advances in System Management
X. Future Developments and Research in Trickle Irrigation
List of Symbols
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th July 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215259
About the Editor
Daniel Hillel
Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Massachusetts, U.S.A.