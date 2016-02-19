Advances in Irrigation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120243013, 9781483215259

Advances in Irrigation

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Daniel Hillel
eBook ISBN: 9781483215259
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1982
Page Count: 322
Description

Advances in Irrigation, Volume 1 covers updated comprehensive elucidations of the various topics of contemporary interest and importance related to the rapidly advancing science and engineering practice of irrigation. The book presents articles on the conjunctive use of rainfall and irrigation in semiarid regions; the theory and the practical aspects of irrigation scheduling; and canopy temperature and crop water stress. The text also includes articles on the use of solute transport models to estimate salt balance below irrigated cropland; level-basin irrigation; as well as the applications of flow measurement flumes to irrigation water management. The principles, practices, and potentialities of trickle (drip) irrigation are also encompassed. Hydraulic engineers and people working in the field of irrigation will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Conjunctive Use of Rainfall and Irrigation in Semiarid Regions

I. Introduction

II. Rainfall Distributions in Semiarid Regions

III. Limited Irrigation

IV. Yield, Transpiration, Evapotranspiration, and Seasonal Water Application

V. Increased Efficiency of Soil Water Storage

VI. Conservation Tillage

VII. Specific Systems for the Conjunctive Use of Rainfall and Irrigation

VIII. Economic Considerations

IX. Summary

References

Irrigation Scheduling Using Soil Moisture Measurements: Theory and Practice

I. Theory of Irrigation Scheduling

II. Practical Aspects of Irrigation Scheduling

References

Canopy Temperature and Crop Water Stress

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. Quantification of Crop Water Stress

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Use of Solute Transport Models to Estimate Salt Balance below Irrigated Cropland

I. Introduction

II. Literature Review

III. Model Description

IV. Illustrative Calculations

V. Limitations of the Modeling Approach

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Level-Basin Irrigation

I. Introduction

II. Land Preparation

III. Design and Evaluation

IV. Management

Appendix

References

Flow Measurement Flumes: Applications to Irrigation Water Management

I. Introduction

II. Long-Throated Flumes

III. Types of Long-Throated Flumes

IV. Theoretical Considerations

V. Factors Influencing Calibration

VI. Selecting Flume Style and Site

VII. Trapezoidal Lined Canals

VIII. Structures for Unlined Canals

References

Principles, Practices, and Potentialities of Trickle (Drip) Irrigation

I. Introduction

II. Present Developments and Expansion of Trickle Irrigation

III. Potential Advantages of Trickle Irrigation

IV. Potential Disadvantages of Trickle Irrigation

V. Advances in System Components and Innovations

VI. Advances in Soil Water Modeling

VII. Advances in System Design and Evaluation

VIII. Advances in System Maintenance Practices

IX. Advances in System Management

X. Future Developments and Research in Trickle Irrigation

List of Symbols

References

Index




About the Editor

Daniel Hillel

Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Massachusetts, U.S.A.

