Advances in International Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762307999, 9780080543963

Advances in International Accounting, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: J. Timothy Sale
eBook ISBN: 9780080543963
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762307999
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 31st August 2001
Page Count: 260
Description

This title is a refereed, academic research annual, that is devoted to publishing articles about advancements in the development of accounting and its related disciplines from an international perspective. This serial examines how these developments affect the financial reporting and disclosure practices, taxation, management accounting practices, and auditing of multinational corporations, as well as their effect on the education of professional accountants worldwide. "Advances in International Accounting" welcomes traditional and alternative approaches, including theoretical research, empirical research, applied research, and cross-cultural studies.

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080543963
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762307999

About the Editors

J. Timothy Sale Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A.

