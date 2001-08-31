Advances in International Accounting, Volume 14
1st Edition
Editors: J. Timothy Sale
eBook ISBN: 9780080543963
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762307999
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 31st August 2001
Page Count: 260
Description
This title is a refereed, academic research annual, that is devoted to publishing articles about advancements in the development of accounting and its related disciplines from an international perspective. This serial examines how these developments affect the financial reporting and disclosure practices, taxation, management accounting practices, and auditing of multinational corporations, as well as their effect on the education of professional accountants worldwide. "Advances in International Accounting" welcomes traditional and alternative approaches, including theoretical research, empirical research, applied research, and cross-cultural studies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2001
- Published:
- 31st August 2001
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543963
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762307999
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J. Timothy Sale Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.