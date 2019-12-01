Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 57
1st Edition
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128186602
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents
Contributions by:
Mathieu Lihoreau
Yoonseong Park
John G. Stoffolano
Michael Adams
Gaku Tokuda
Shinji Nagata
Description
Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 57, provides readers with the latest interdisciplinary reviews on the topic. It is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists, neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists and insect chemists, with this new release focusing on the Ecology and evolution of social insect cognition, Fly foregut and transmission of microbes, and Hormonal regulation of insect feeding behaviors, among other topics.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Insect Physiology series
- Contains important, comprehensive and in-depth reviews on insect physiology
Readership
Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, and insect physiologists
