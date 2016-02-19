Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120242092, 9780080579054

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 9

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J. E. Treherne Michael Berridge V. Wigglesworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080579054
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th October 1972
Page Count: 437
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
437
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579054

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

J. E. Treherne Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England

Michael Berridge Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England

V. Wigglesworth Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University, Cambridge, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.