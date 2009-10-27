Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748294, 9780080888736

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 37

1st Edition

Physiology of Human and Animal Disease Vectors

Serial Editors: Stephen Simpson Jerome Casas
eBook ISBN: 9780080888736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748294
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th October 2009
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

Preface 

Orientation towards hosts in haematophagous insects: an integrative perspective
CLAUDIO R. LAZZARI

From saliomes to the sialoverse: an insight into salivary potion of blood feeding insects
JOSÉ M. C. RIBEIRO, BRUNO ARCÀ

The enemy within: interactions between tsetse, trypanosomes and symbionts
DEIDRE P. WALSHE, CHER PHENG OOI, MICHAEL J. LEHANE, LEE R. HAINES

Interactions of Trypanosomatids and Triatomines
GÜNTER SCHAUB

Lyme disease spirochete-tick-host interactions
KATHARINE R. TYSON, JOSEPH PIESMAN

Epidemiological consequences of the ecological physiology of ticks
SARAH E. RANDOLPH

Description

This latest volume in this series contains articles on the physiology of human and animal disease vectors.The papers in this special issue give rise to key themes for the future and make progress towards answering such questions as:
How do insect vectors of disease find their animal hosts?
Once a host is located, how do insects deploy their intricate mouthparts and the extraordinary complexities of salivary chemistry to secure a blood meal?

Key Features

Contributions from the leading researchers in entomology
Discusses the physiological diversity in insects
* Includes in-depth reviews with valuable information for a variety of entomology disciplines

Readership

Insect and other physiologists and neuroscientists; zoologists.

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080888736
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123748294

About the Serial Editors

Stephen Simpson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ARC Federation Fellow; School of Biological Sciences; University of Sydney; New South Wales, Australia

Jerome Casas Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut de Recherche sur la Biologie de l'Insecte, France

