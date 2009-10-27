Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 37
1st Edition
Physiology of Human and Animal Disease Vectors
Table of Contents
Preface
Orientation towards hosts in haematophagous insects: an integrative perspective
CLAUDIO R. LAZZARI
From saliomes to the sialoverse: an insight into salivary potion of blood feeding insects
JOSÉ M. C. RIBEIRO, BRUNO ARCÀ
The enemy within: interactions between tsetse, trypanosomes and symbionts
DEIDRE P. WALSHE, CHER PHENG OOI, MICHAEL J. LEHANE, LEE R. HAINES
Interactions of Trypanosomatids and Triatomines
GÜNTER SCHAUB
Lyme disease spirochete-tick-host interactions
KATHARINE R. TYSON, JOSEPH PIESMAN
Epidemiological consequences of the ecological physiology of ticks
SARAH E. RANDOLPH
Description
This latest volume in this series contains articles on the physiology of human and animal disease vectors.The papers in this special issue give rise to key themes for the future and make progress towards answering such questions as:
How do insect vectors of disease find their animal hosts?
Once a host is located, how do insects deploy their intricate mouthparts and the extraordinary complexities of salivary chemistry to secure a blood meal?
Key Features
Contributions from the leading researchers in entomology
Discusses the physiological diversity in insects
* Includes in-depth reviews with valuable information for a variety of entomology disciplines
Readership
Insect and other physiologists and neuroscientists; zoologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 27th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080888736
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748294
About the Serial Editors
Stephen Simpson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ARC Federation Fellow; School of Biological Sciences; University of Sydney; New South Wales, Australia
Jerome Casas Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut de Recherche sur la Biologie de l'Insecte, France