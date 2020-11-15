Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Controlled reproduction in the honey bee (Apis mellifera) via artificial insemination
Thomas L. Gillard and Benjamin P. Oldroyd
2. Current trends in the oxidative stress and ageing of social hymenopterans
Hongmei Li-Byarlay and Xaryn Cleare
3. A review of nutrition in bumblebees: The effect of caste, life-stage and life history traits
Joanne D. Carnell, Rosaline A. Hulse and William O. H. Hughes
4. One problem, many solutions: Female reproduction is regulated by chemically diverse pheromones across insects
Etya Amsalem
Description
Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 59, examines the molecular and developmental origins of insect extended phenotypes, their diverse physiological functions, their consequences for the ecology and evolution of insects, and their biotic partners. Chapters cover recent ideas about the significance and roles of extended phenotypes and provide overviews of the latest advances. Written for a broad audience of researchers and students, the book's chapters establish extended phenotypes as focal structures for understanding genotype-to-phenotype maps, the origins and consequences of complex traits among multiple interacting partners, and the roles they may play in providing resilience against climate change.
Key Features
- Compiles and synthesizes the latest advances in understanding extended phenotypes
- Provides detailed information on molecular and cellular mechanisms underpinning formation and control of extended phenotypes
- Gives comprehensive implications of extended phenotypes for ecology, evolution and applied systems
Readership
Organismal biologists, ecologists, evolutionary biologists, for both researchers and students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 15th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203675
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editor
Russell Jurenka
Dr. Russell Jurenka is a professor in the Department of Entomology at Iowa State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, USA
