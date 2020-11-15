COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128203675

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Editor: Russell Jurenka
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128203675
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 2020
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

1. Controlled reproduction in the honey bee (Apis mellifera) via artificial insemination

Thomas L. Gillard and Benjamin P. Oldroyd

2. Current trends in the oxidative stress and ageing of social hymenopterans

Hongmei Li-Byarlay and Xaryn Cleare

3. A review of nutrition in bumblebees: The effect of caste, life-stage and life history traits

Joanne D. Carnell, Rosaline A. Hulse and William O. H. Hughes

4. One problem, many solutions: Female reproduction is regulated by chemically diverse pheromones across insects

Etya Amsalem

Description

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 59, examines the molecular and developmental origins of insect extended phenotypes, their diverse physiological functions, their consequences for the ecology and evolution of insects, and their biotic partners. Chapters cover recent ideas about the significance and roles of extended phenotypes and provide overviews of the latest advances. Written for a broad audience of researchers and students, the book's chapters establish extended phenotypes as focal structures for understanding genotype-to-phenotype maps, the origins and consequences of complex traits among multiple interacting partners, and the roles they may play in providing resilience against climate change.

Key Features

  • Compiles and synthesizes the latest advances in understanding extended phenotypes
  • Provides detailed information on molecular and cellular mechanisms underpinning formation and control of extended phenotypes
  • Gives comprehensive implications of extended phenotypes for ecology, evolution and applied systems

Readership

Organismal biologists, ecologists, evolutionary biologists, for both researchers and students.

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
15th November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128203675

About the Serial Editor

Russell Jurenka

Dr. Russell Jurenka is a professor in the Department of Entomology at Iowa State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, USA

