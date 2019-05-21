Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081028421, 9780081028438

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Russell Jurenka
eBook ISBN: 9780081028438
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081028421
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 2019
Page Count: 353
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
232.68
197.78
115.00
97.75
166.00
141.10
119.00
101.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
232.68
197.78
119.00
101.15
115.00
97.75
166.00
141.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Flight-fecundity tradeoffs in wing-monomorphic insects
Natasha Tigreros and Goggy Davidowitz
2. Mechanisms regulating phenotypic plasticity in wing polyphenic insects
Abigail M. Hayes, Mark D. Lavine, Hiroki Gotoh, Xinda Lin and Laura Corley Lavine
3. The circadian system in insects: Cellular, molecular, and functional organization
Kenji Tomioka and Akira Matsumoto
4. Molecular physiology of insect midgut
Walter R. Terra, Ignacio G. Barroso, Renata O. Dias and Clelia Ferreira
5. The Malpighian tubules and cryptonephric complex in lepidopteran larvae
Dennis Kolosov and Michael J. O'Donnell
6. The physiology of insect families: A door to the study of social evolution
Stephen T. Trumbo
7. Sex ratios in the haplodiploid herbivores, Aleyrodidae and Thysanoptera: A review and tools for study
Elizabeth Canlas Bondy and Martha S. Hunter
8. Insect prostaglandins and other eicosanoids: From molecular to physiological actions
David Stanley and Yonggyun Kim

Description

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 56, provides readers with the latest interdisciplinary reviews on the topic. It is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists, neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists, and insect chemists, with this new release focusing on the Effects of resource limitation on the strengths of tradeoffs in insect lifecycles, The circadian system in insects: cellular, molecular, and functional organization, Molecular Physiology of the Insect Midgut, The Cryptonephridic system in Lepidoptera, Subsocial insects and the physiology of parental care, Mechanisms regulating phenotypically plastic traits in wing polymorphic insects, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Insect Physiology series
  • Contains important, comprehensive, and in-depth reviews on insect physiology

Readership

Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, and insect physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
353
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780081028438
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081028421

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Russell Jurenka Serial Editor

Dr. Russell Jurenka is a professor in the Department of Entomology at Iowa State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departmet of Entomology, Iowa State University, Ames, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.