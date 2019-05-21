Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Flight-fecundity tradeoffs in wing-monomorphic insects
Natasha Tigreros and Goggy Davidowitz
2. Mechanisms regulating phenotypic plasticity in wing polyphenic insects
Abigail M. Hayes, Mark D. Lavine, Hiroki Gotoh, Xinda Lin and Laura Corley Lavine
3. The circadian system in insects: Cellular, molecular, and functional organization
Kenji Tomioka and Akira Matsumoto
4. Molecular physiology of insect midgut
Walter R. Terra, Ignacio G. Barroso, Renata O. Dias and Clelia Ferreira
5. The Malpighian tubules and cryptonephric complex in lepidopteran larvae
Dennis Kolosov and Michael J. O'Donnell
6. The physiology of insect families: A door to the study of social evolution
Stephen T. Trumbo
7. Sex ratios in the haplodiploid herbivores, Aleyrodidae and Thysanoptera: A review and tools for study
Elizabeth Canlas Bondy and Martha S. Hunter
8. Insect prostaglandins and other eicosanoids: From molecular to physiological actions
David Stanley and Yonggyun Kim
Description
Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 56, provides readers with the latest interdisciplinary reviews on the topic. It is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists, neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists, and insect chemists, with this new release focusing on the Effects of resource limitation on the strengths of tradeoffs in insect lifecycles, The circadian system in insects: cellular, molecular, and functional organization, Molecular Physiology of the Insect Midgut, The Cryptonephridic system in Lepidoptera, Subsocial insects and the physiology of parental care, Mechanisms regulating phenotypically plastic traits in wing polymorphic insects, and more.
