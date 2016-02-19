Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 19
1st Edition
Series Editors: P.D. Evans V. Wigglesworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080579153
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd December 1986
Page Count: 433
Details
- No. of pages:
- 433
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 23rd December 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579153
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
P.D. Evans Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, The University Cambridge, England
V. Wigglesworth Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University, Cambridge, U.K.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.