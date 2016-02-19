Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120242153, 9780080579115

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 15

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Michael Berridge J. E. Treherne V. Wigglesworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080579115
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th August 1980
Page Count: 623
No. of pages:
623
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579115

About the Serial Editors

Michael Berridge Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England

J. E. Treherne Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England

V. Wigglesworth Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University, Cambridge, U.K.

