Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 60

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Tripodal Carbene and Aryloxide Ligans for Small Molecule Activation at Electron-Rich Metal Centers by Karsten Meyer and Suzanne C. Bart

Chapter 2. Beta-cyclodextrin-Linked Ru Complexes for Oxidations and Reductions by Wolf-D. Woggon, Alain Schlatter and Hao Wang

Chapter 3. Catalytic Dismutation vs. Reversible and Stable Binding of Superoxide by Ivana Ivanovic-Burmazovic

Chapter 4. Tripodal N,N,O Ligands for Metalloenzyme Models and Organometallics by Nicolai Burzlaff

Chapter 5. Hydroxypyranones, Hydroxypyridinones, and their Complexes by John Burgess and Maria Rangel

Chapter 6. Late Transition Metal Oxo Compounds and Open Framework Materials that Catalyze Aerobic Oxidations by Rui Cao, Jong Woo Han, Travis M. Anderson, Daniel A. Hillesheim,Kenneth I. Hardcastle, Elena Slonkina, Britt Hedman, Keith O. Hodgson, Martin L. Kirk, Djamaladdin G. Musaev, Keiji Morokuma, Yurii V. Geletii and Craig L. Hill

Description

The Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series present timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry, ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field and serves as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.

Key Features

  • Features comprehensive reviews on the latest developments
  • Includes contributions from leading experts in the field
  • Serves as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers

Readership

Bioinorganic, inorganic, supramolecular and organometallic chemists

Details

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rudi van Eldik

Rudi van Eldik Editor

Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.

His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).

His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany

