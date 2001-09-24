Advances in inorganic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120236527, 9780080915784

Advances in inorganic Chemistry, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: AG Sykes
eBook ISBN: 9780080915784
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120236527
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2001
Page Count: 375
Description

Advances in Inorganic Chemistry presents timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry, ranging from bioinorganic to solid state. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.

Readership

Academic and industrial inorganic chemists and biochemists.

Reviews

"These...volumes continue the tradition of representing timely summaries of the current state of understanding on a wide variety of 'special topics'... These volumes provide much useful information and are quite well written." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Serial Editors

AG Sykes Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

