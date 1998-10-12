Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Octahedral Clusters of Group 4 and 5 Transition Metals. Recent Advances in Noble-Gas Chemistry. Coming to Grips with Reactive Intermediates. Towards the Construction of Functional Solid-State Supramolecular Metal Complexes Containing Copper (I) and Silver (I). Manganese Redox Enzymes and Model Systems: Properties, Structures and Reactivity. Calcium Binding Proteins. Leghemoglobin: Properties and Reactions. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Advances in Inorganic Chemistry presents timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry, ranging from bioinorganic to solid state. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.
Researchers in inorganic chemistry.
- 558
- English
- © Academic Press 1999
- 12th October 1998
- Academic Press
- 9780080578958
- 9780120236466
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"These...volumes continue the tradition of representing timely summaries of the current state of understanding on a wide variety of 'special topics'...These volumes provide much useful information and are quite well written." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
The University of Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.