Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 44
1st Edition
A.H.H. Stephens and M.L.H. Green, Organometallic Complexes of the Fullerenes. T. Saito, Group 6 Metal Chalcogenide Cluster Complexes and Their Relationships to Solid State Cluster Compounds. M.P. Suh, Macrocyclic Chemistry of Nickel. K.A. Francesconi and J.S. Edmonds, Arsenic and Marine Organisms. H.B.F. Dixon, The Biochemical Action of Arsonic Acids Especially as Phosphate Analogues. E. Kimura and T. Koike, Intrinsic Properties of Zinc(II) Ion Pertinent to Zinc Enzymes. C. Bianchini and R.W. Zoellner, Novel Aspects in the Activation of Dioxygen by Cobalt Group Metal Complexes: A Critical Review of Recent Developments. D.A. House, Recent Developments in Chromium Chemistry. ChapterReferences. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Advances in Inorganic Chemistry presents timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry, ranging from bioinorganic to solid state. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.
@qu:"These...volumes continue the tradition of representing timely summaries of the current state of understanding on a wide variety of 'special topics'...These volumes provide much useful information and are quite well written." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
