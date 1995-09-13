Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 42
1st Edition
Table of Contents
S.F. Lincoln and A.E. Merbach, Substitution Reactions of Solvated Metal Ions. R.D. Hancock and A.E. Martell, Lewis Acid-Base Behavior in Aqueous Solution: Some Implications for Metal Ions in Biology. P.D. Lickiss, The Synthesis and Structure of Organosilanols. K.E. Liu and S.J. Lippard, Studies of the Soluble Methane Monooxygenase Protein System: Structure, Component Interactions, and Hydroxylation Mechanism. G. Parkin, Alkyl, Hydride, and Hydroxide Derivatives of the s- and p-Block Elements Supported by Poly(pyrazolyl)borato Ligation: Models for Carbonic Anhydrase, Receptors for Anions, and the Study of Controlled Crystallographic Disorder. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes, 32-41.
Description
Advances in Inorganic Chemistry presents timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. Thisacclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.
Readership
Researchers in inorganic chemistry.
@qu:"These...volumes continue the tradition of representing timely summaries of the current state of understanding on a wide variety of 'special topics'...These volumes provide much useful information and are quite well written." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
