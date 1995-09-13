Advances in Inorganic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120236428, 9780080578910

Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Editors: AG Sykes
eBook ISBN: 9780080578910
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120236428
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 1995
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

S.F. Lincoln and A.E. Merbach, Substitution Reactions of Solvated Metal Ions. R.D. Hancock and A.E. Martell, Lewis Acid-Base Behavior in Aqueous Solution: Some Implications for Metal Ions in Biology. P.D. Lickiss, The Synthesis and Structure of Organosilanols. K.E. Liu and S.J. Lippard, Studies of the Soluble Methane Monooxygenase Protein System: Structure, Component Interactions, and Hydroxylation Mechanism. G. Parkin, Alkyl, Hydride, and Hydroxide Derivatives of the s- and p-Block Elements Supported by Poly(pyrazolyl)borato Ligation: Models for Carbonic Anhydrase, Receptors for Anions, and the Study of Controlled Crystallographic Disorder. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes, 32-41.

Description

Advances in Inorganic Chemistry presents timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. Thisacclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.

Readership

Researchers in inorganic chemistry.

Details

Reviews

@qu:"These...volumes continue the tradition of representing timely summaries of the current state of understanding on a wide variety of 'special topics'...These volumes provide much useful information and are quite well written." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Serial Editors

AG Sykes Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

