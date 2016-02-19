Advances in Inorganic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120236275, 9780080578767

Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: H. J. Emeléus A. G. Sharpe
eBook ISBN: 9780080578767
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 1983
Page Count: 330
Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578767

About the Serial Editors

H. J. Emeléus Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

A. G. Sharpe Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

