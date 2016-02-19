Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 25
1st Edition
Serial Editors: H. J. Emeléus A. G. Sharpe
eBook ISBN: 9780080578743
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1982
Page Count: 348
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th October 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578743
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
H. J. Emeléus Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England
A. G. Sharpe Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.