Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 38
1st Edition
Series Editors: Richard Cammack A. G. Sykes
eBook ISBN: 9780080578873
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th June 1992
Page Count: 486
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 16th June 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578873
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Richard Cammack Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Biomolecular Sciences King's College London, England
A. G. Sykes Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, The University Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.