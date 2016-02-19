Advances in Inorganic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120236381, 9780080578873

Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 38

1st Edition

Series Editors: Richard Cammack A. G. Sykes
eBook ISBN: 9780080578873
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th June 1992
Page Count: 486
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
258.00
219.30
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578873

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Richard Cammack Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Biomolecular Sciences King's College London, England

A. G. Sykes Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, The University Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.