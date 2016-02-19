Advances in Inorganic Chemistry and Radiochemistry, Volume 10
1st Edition
Serial Editors: H. J. Emeléus A. G. Sharpe
eBook ISBN: 9780080578590
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 465
Details
- No. of pages:
- 465
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578590
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
H. J. Emeléus Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England
A. G. Sharpe Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.