Advances in Inorganic Chemistry and Radiochemistry, Volume 1
1st Edition
Serial Editors: H. J. Emeléus A. G. Sharpe
eBook ISBN: 9780080578507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 448
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578507
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
H. J. Emeléus Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England
A. G. Sharpe Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.