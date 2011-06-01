Advances in Infrared Photodetectors, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Type-II Superlattice Infrared Detectors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Historical Perspective
- 3. Basic Properties of Type-II Superlattices
- 4. Superlattice Infrared Detectors
- 5. Detector Fabrication and Characterization
- 6. Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Quantum Well Infrared Photodetectors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Comparison of Various Types of QWIPs
- 3. Figures of Merit
- 4. Light Coupling
- 5. Imaging Focal Plane Arrays
- 6. Concluding Remarks and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Quantum Dot Infrared Photodetectors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epitaxial Self Assembled Quantum Dots
- 3. Design of Quantum Dot Infrared Detectors
- 4. Review of Recent Progress in QDIP Technology
- 5. Future Directions
- 6. Summary
- Terahertz Semiconductor Quantum Well Photodetectors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principle of THz QWP
- 3. Theory and simulation of THz QWP
- 4. Design and characterization of THz QWP
- 5. Application: THz free space communication
- 6. Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Homo- and Heterojunction Interfacial Workfunction Internal Photo-Emission Detectors from UV to IR
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Free Carrier–Based Infrared Detectors
- 3. Inter-Valence Band Detectors
- 4. Conclusion
- 5. Nomenclature
- HgCdTe Long-Wave Infrared Detectors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Material Properties
- 3. Single Wavelength Ellipsometry for Surface Monitoring
- 4. Current–Voltage Curve Analysis
- 5. Published Resources of Broad Interest
Description
Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. Originally widely known as the "Willardson and Beer" Series, it has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. The series publishes timely, highly relevant volumes intended for long-term impact and reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field. The volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in academia, scientific laboratories and modern industry.
Key Features
- Written and edited by internationally renowned experts
- Relevant to a wide readership: physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in academia, scientific laboratories and modern industry
Readership
Physicists, solid state scientists, device engineers, semiconductor researchers, materials scientists and industrial practitioners.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 1st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813381
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813374
Reviews
"This book will be very useful to groups interested in using state of the art detection systems in the infrared and related regions. It is principally concerned with the use of focal plane arrays and the detection of images. These are described and illustrated very clearly, and will be very useful to scientists interested in infrared imaging. The treatment in this monograph gives much less emphasis to the use of fast, single element, detectors, which are still very useful for measuring real-time experiments such as those involving rapidly chirped infrared pulses."--Contemporary Physics
About the Series Volume Editors
Sarath Gunapala Series Volume Editor
David Rhiger Series Volume Editor
About the Serial Volume Editors
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is an Australian Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, Canberra. He published more than 800 papers (530 journal papers) and edited many books, chaired many conferences and served many professional societies e.g. President of IEEE Nanotechnology Council; Vice-President, IEEE Photonics Society, Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences, Australian Academy of Science. He won many awards, e.g. Peter Baume Award, Boas Medal, IEEE Third Millennium Medal, Distinguished Lecturer Awards from IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Electron Devices Society and IEEE Nanotechnology Council, Electronics and Photonics Division Award from Electrochemical Society, Distinguished Service Awards from IEEE Nanotechnology Council and IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests are in compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has trained more than 45 PhD students and about 50 post-doctoral and research fellows. He holds honorary appointments at UESTC, Chengdu, Tokyo University, Nanjing University and Anna University. He has collaborated and co-authored papers with scientists from 25 countries. He serves as an Editor of 3 book series and 7 journals and a member of editorial boards of 17 journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia