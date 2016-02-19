Advances in Immunology, Volume 2
1st Edition
Serial Editors: W.H Taliaferro J.H. Humphrey
eBook ISBN: 9780080577784
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 389
Details
- No. of pages:
- 389
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080577784
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
W.H Taliaferro Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Biologicol and Medical Research, Argonne National Laboratory Argonne, Illinois
J.H. Humphrey Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Immunology National Institute for Medical Research, Mill Hill London, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.