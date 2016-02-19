Advances in Immunology, Volume 35
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Henry G. Kunkel Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578118
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1984
Page Count: 271
Details
- No. of pages:
- 271
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th May 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578118
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Henry G. Kunkel Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Rockefeller University New York, New York
Frank Dixon Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.