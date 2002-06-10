Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224807, 9780080544052

Advances in Immunology, Volume 80

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080544052
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224807
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th June 2002
Page Count: 320
Description

Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles in this volume address topics such as protein degradation and the generation of MHC class I-presented peptides, proteolysis and antigen presentation by MHC Class II molecules, cytokine memory of T-helper lymphocytes, Ig gene hypermutation, generalization of single immunological experiences by idiotypically mediated clonal connections, and aging of the immune system. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Immunologists, infectious disease researchers, and hematologists.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

