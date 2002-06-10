Advances in Immunology, Volume 80
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles in this volume address topics such as protein degradation and the generation of MHC class I-presented peptides, proteolysis and antigen presentation by MHC Class II molecules, cytokine memory of T-helper lymphocytes, Ig gene hypermutation, generalization of single immunological experiences by idiotypically mediated clonal connections, and aging of the immune system. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Immunologists, infectious disease researchers, and hematologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th June 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544052
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120224807
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.