Advances in Immunology, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Toll-like Receptors and Innate Immunity
- I Introduction
- II Toll Receptors in Drosophila Development
- III Toll Receptors in Innate Immunity of Drosophila
- IV Mammalian IL-1R-Signaling Pathway: Its Similarity with Drosophila Toll Signaling
- V Discovery of Toll-like Receptors in Mammals
- VI LPS and Its Binding Molecules
- VII Intracellular Events Following LPS Stimulation
- VIII Nuclear Factors Activated by LPS
- IX TLR4 and LPS Signaling
- X Role of MyD88 in LPS Signaling
- XI MyD88-Dependent and -Independent Pathways in LPS Signaling
- XII LPS Internalization
- XIII Species Differences in LPS Response
- XIV Taxol and LPS
- XV LPS Tolerance
- XVI TLR2 and LPS Signaling
- XVII Recognition of Microbial Cell Wall Components by TLRs
- XVIII Toll-like Receptors and Host Resistance to Microbial Infection
- XIX Conclusion
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chemokines in Immunity
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Chemokine Superfamily
- III Migratory Properties of Lymphocytes and Dendritic Cells
- IV Primary Lymphoid Organs and Chemokines
- V Secondary Lymphoid Organs and Chemokines
- VI Effector/Memory Cells and Chemokines
- VII Dendritic Cells and Chemokines
- VIII Concluding Remarks
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Attractions and Migrations of Lymphoid Cells in the Organization of Humoral Immune Responses
- I Introduction
- II Structures of Chemokines and Their Receptors
- III Rules to Understand Receptor–Ligand Interaction and Migration in vivo
- IV The Generation of Cells Involved in the Humoral Defense against Foreign Invaders
- V The Population of Secondary Lymphoid Organs by Lymphoid Cells
- VI Compartmental Homing within Secondary Lymphoid Organs
- VII Cellular Traffic Leading to a Humoral Immune Response: Finding the Right Partner
- VIII Migration of Effector and Memory T and B Cells
- IX Possible Clinical Relevance of the ABCD Chemokines
- X Future Perspectives
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Factors and Forces Controlling V(D)J Recombination
- I Introduction
- II Basic Features of V(D)J Recombination
- III Forces Controlling Chromatin Structure and Accessibility
- IV Cis-Acting Elements and the Assembly of Antigen Receptor Loci
- V The Factors
- VI The Two Substrate Problem
- VII Models
- Note Added in Proof
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- T Cell Effector Subsets: Extending the Th1/Th2 Paradigm
- I Introduction
- II T Cell Effector Subsets
- III What Determines Effector T Cell Differentiation?
- IV Transcription Factors for T Cell Differentiation
- V The Link between Chemokine Receptors and T Cell Effector Function
- VI Cell Surface and Costimulatory Molecules That Distinguish T Cell Effector Functions
- VII Microarrays for the Identification of T Cell Subset Expressed Genes
- VIII Conclusions
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- MHC-Restricted T Cell Responses against Posttranslationally Modified Peptide Antigens
- I Introduction
- II Posttranslational Modifications of Proteins
- III Posttranslational Modifications and Antigen Processing
- IV Posttranslational Modifications and MHC Binding
- V Posttranslational Modifications and T Cell Recognition
- VI Post translationally Modified Peptide Antigens: Are They Immunologically Relevant?
- Gastrointestinal Eosinophils in Health and Disease
- I Introduction
- II Gastrointestinal Eosinophils in Healthy States
- III Gastrointestinal Eosinophils in Disease States
- IV Experimental Dissection of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Inflammation
- V Function of Eosinophils
- VI Summary and Concluding Remarks
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
About the Serial Volume Editors
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.