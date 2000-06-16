Advances in Immunology, Volume 75
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in immunology, cell, and molecular biology; academic immunologists; libraries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 16th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522364
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120224753
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivaled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.