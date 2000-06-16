Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224753, 9780080522364

Advances in Immunology, Volume 75

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080522364
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224753
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th June 2000
Page Count: 360
Description

Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in immunology, cell, and molecular biology; academic immunologists; libraries.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522364
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120224753

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivaled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

