Advances in Immunology, Volume 71
1st Edition
D.M. Willerford and B.H. Nelson, The Biology of the Interleukin-2 Receptor.
G. Trinchieri, Interleukin-12: A Cytokine at the Interface of Inflammation and Immunity.
C.B. Thompson, A.J. Minn, R.E. Swain, and A. Ma, Recent Progress on the Regulation of Apoptosis by Bcl-2 Family Members.
H. Okamura, H. Tsutsui, S.-I. Kashiwamura, T. Yoshimoto, and K. Nakanishi, Interleukin-18 (IL-18): A Novel Cytokine that Augments Both Innate and Acquired Immunity.
A. Oxenius, R.M. Zinkernagel, and H. Hengartner, CD4 + T Cell Induction and Effector Functions: A Comparison of Immunity Against Soluble Antigens and Viral Infections.
P.J. Peters and V.W. Hsu, Current Views in Intracellular Transport: Insights From Studies in Immunology.
J.J. Marchalonis, S.F. Schulter, R.M. Bernstein, S. Shen, and A.B. Edmundson, Phylogenetic Emergence and Molecular Evolution of the Immunogolbulin Family.
D. Kandiah, A. Sali, Y. Sheng, E.J. Victoria, D.M. Marquis, and S.M. Coutts, Current Insights Into the 'Antiphospholipid' Syndrome: Clinical, Immunological, and Molecular Aspects. Subject Index.
Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Researchers and academics in immunology and cell and molecular biology, graduate students in immunology, and clinicians.
No. of pages: 386
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 18th December 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578477
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120224715
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.