Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224715, 9780080578477

Advances in Immunology, Volume 71

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578477
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224715
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 1998
Page Count: 386
Table of Contents

D.M. Willerford and B.H. Nelson, The Biology of the Interleukin-2 Receptor.

G. Trinchieri, Interleukin-12: A Cytokine at the Interface of Inflammation and Immunity.

C.B. Thompson, A.J. Minn, R.E. Swain, and A. Ma, Recent Progress on the Regulation of Apoptosis by Bcl-2 Family Members.

H. Okamura, H. Tsutsui, S.-I. Kashiwamura, T. Yoshimoto, and K. Nakanishi, Interleukin-18 (IL-18): A Novel Cytokine that Augments Both Innate and Acquired Immunity.

A. Oxenius, R.M. Zinkernagel, and H. Hengartner, CD4 + T Cell Induction and Effector Functions: A Comparison of Immunity Against Soluble Antigens and Viral Infections.

P.J. Peters and V.W. Hsu, Current Views in Intracellular Transport: Insights From Studies in Immunology.

J.J. Marchalonis, S.F. Schulter, R.M. Bernstein, S. Shen, and A.B. Edmundson, Phylogenetic Emergence and Molecular Evolution of the Immunogolbulin Family.

D. Kandiah, A. Sali, Y. Sheng, E.J. Victoria, D.M. Marquis, and S.M. Coutts, Current Insights Into the 'Antiphospholipid' Syndrome: Clinical, Immunological, and Molecular Aspects. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Researchers and academics in immunology and cell and molecular biology, graduate students in immunology, and clinicians.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @"qu:Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivaled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

