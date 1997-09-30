Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224661, 9780080578422

Advances in Immunology, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578422
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th September 1997
Page Count: 322
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
120.00
84.00
84.00
84.00
96.00
84.00
84.00
96.00
182.00
127.40
127.40
127.40
145.60
127.40
127.40
145.60
149.00
104.30
104.30
104.30
119.20
104.30
104.30
119.20
195.00
136.50
136.50
136.50
156.00
136.50
136.50
156.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

L.B. Justement, The Role of CD45 in Signal Transduction.

J. Hammer, T. Sturniolo, and F. Sinigaglia, HLA Class II Peptide Binding Specificity and Autoimmunity.

C.E. Hack, L.A. Aarden, and L.G. Thijis, The Roleof Cytokines in Sepsis.

C.N. Metz and R. Bucala, The Role of MIF in the Regulation of the Immune Response.

A.P. Kaplan, K. Joseph, Y. Shibayama, S. Reddigari, B. Ghebrehiwet, and M. Silverberg, The Intrinsic Coagulation-Kinin Forming Cascade:Assembly in Plasma and Cell Surfaces in Inflammation.

O.O. Yang and B.D. Walker, CD8+ Cells in HIV Pathogenesis: Cytolytic and Non-Cytolytic Inhibition of Viral Replication.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in immunology and cell and molecular biology; industrial researchers, clinicians, and academic immunologists.

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578422

Reviews

@qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivaled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.