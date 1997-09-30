Advances in Immunology, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
L.B. Justement, The Role of CD45 in Signal Transduction.
J. Hammer, T. Sturniolo, and F. Sinigaglia, HLA Class II Peptide Binding Specificity and Autoimmunity.
C.E. Hack, L.A. Aarden, and L.G. Thijis, The Roleof Cytokines in Sepsis.
C.N. Metz and R. Bucala, The Role of MIF in the Regulation of the Immune Response.
A.P. Kaplan, K. Joseph, Y. Shibayama, S. Reddigari, B. Ghebrehiwet, and M. Silverberg, The Intrinsic Coagulation-Kinin Forming Cascade:Assembly in Plasma and Cell Surfaces in Inflammation.
O.O. Yang and B.D. Walker, CD8+ Cells in HIV Pathogenesis: Cytolytic and Non-Cytolytic Inhibition of Viral Replication.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in immunology and cell and molecular biology; industrial researchers, clinicians, and academic immunologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 30th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578422
Reviews
@qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivaled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.