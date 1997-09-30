Advances in Immunology, Volume 66

L.B. Justement, The Role of CD45 in Signal Transduction.

J. Hammer, T. Sturniolo, and F. Sinigaglia, HLA Class II Peptide Binding Specificity and Autoimmunity.

C.E. Hack, L.A. Aarden, and L.G. Thijis, The Roleof Cytokines in Sepsis.

C.N. Metz and R. Bucala, The Role of MIF in the Regulation of the Immune Response.

A.P. Kaplan, K. Joseph, Y. Shibayama, S. Reddigari, B. Ghebrehiwet, and M. Silverberg, The Intrinsic Coagulation-Kinin Forming Cascade:Assembly in Plasma and Cell Surfaces in Inflammation.

O.O. Yang and B.D. Walker, CD8+ Cells in HIV Pathogenesis: Cytolytic and Non-Cytolytic Inhibition of Viral Replication.