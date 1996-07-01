Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224623, 9780080578385

Advances in Immunology, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578385
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 1996
Page Count: 316
Table of Contents

F. Matsuda and T. Honjo, Organization of the Human Immunoglobulin Heavy-Chain Locus.

J. Chen, Analysis of Gene Function in Lymphocytes by RAG-2-Deficient Blastocyst Complementation.

A. Billiau, Interferon-gamma: Biology and Role in Pathogenesis.

K.S. Hathcock and R.J. Hodes, Role of the CD28-B7 Costimulatory Pathways in T Cell-Dependent B Cell Responses.

W.L. Smith and D.L. DeWitt, Prostaglandin Endoperoxide H Synthases-1 and -2.

R.A. Hendersonand O.J. Finn, Human Tumor Antigens Are Ready to Fly.

N.W. Lukacs and P.A. Ward, Inflammatory Mediators, Cytokines, and Adhesion Molecules in Pulmonary Inflammation and Injury. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Organizational and structural overview of the human IgH

  • RAG-2 deficient blastocyst complementation assay to germline mutation
  • Review of IFN-g`s biological function
  • Interaction of cell surface molecules and soluble mediators
  • Comparisons of structural and kinetic properties of PGHS-1 and 2
  • Tumor antigens and their role in immunogenicity
  • Mechanisms caused by lung damage during pulmonary inflammation

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578385

Reviews

@qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

