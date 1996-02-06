Advances in Immunology, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
C. van Kooten and J. Banchereau, CD40-CD40 Ligand: A Multifunctional Receptor-Ligand Pair.
J. Stavnezer, Antibody Class Switching.
L.M. Karnitz and R.T. Abraham, Interleukin-2 Receptor Signaling Mechanisms.
M.K. Liszewski, T.C. Farries, D.M. Lublin, I.A. Rooney, and J.P. Atkinson, Control of the Complement System.
K. Schwarz and C.R. Bartram, V(D)J Recombination Pathology.
V. Steimle, W. Reith, and B. Mach, Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II Deficiency: A Disease of Gene Regulation.
I. Aebischer and B.M. Stadler, TH1-TH2 Cells in Allergic Responses: At the Limits of a Concept. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.
- Focus on components of the V(D)J recombination machinery that might be related to diseases in humans and animals
- Control of the complement system by control of C3/C5 convertase on host cells, control of fluid phase C3/C5 convertases, control of fluid phase MAC, and control of deposited MAC
- Immunodeficiency resulting from a complete absence of MHC class II expression and two trans-acting factors controlling transcription
- Current knowledge of IL-2R signaling, highlighting IL-2 signaling, and T-cell growth regulation
- Functional role of CD40 in cells, the in vivo significance of CD40-CD40-L interactions, and the signal transduction machinery activated following crosslinking of the CD40 antigen
- Integrative approach to better understand the observed heterogeneity of an individual response to allergens
- Regulation of isotype specificity, switch recombination regulation, and the mechanism of switching
- Two lymphocyte-specific proteins, RAG1 and RAG2, initiate V(D)J recombination of antigen receptor genes
Researchers and graduate students in immunology, cell and molecular biology, and toxicology.
- 416
- English
- © Academic Press 1996
- 6th February 1996
- Academic Press
- 9780080578378
- 9780120224616
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.