Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224616, 9780080578378

Advances in Immunology, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578378
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224616
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th February 1996
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19100.00
16235.00
200.86
170.73
193.00
164.05
117.00
99.45
146.00
124.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
19100.00
16235.00
182.00
154.70
188.00
159.80
142.00
120.70
114.00
96.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

C. van Kooten and J. Banchereau, CD40-CD40 Ligand: A Multifunctional Receptor-Ligand Pair.

J. Stavnezer, Antibody Class Switching.

L.M. Karnitz and R.T. Abraham, Interleukin-2 Receptor Signaling Mechanisms.

M.K. Liszewski, T.C. Farries, D.M. Lublin, I.A. Rooney, and J.P. Atkinson, Control of the Complement System.

K. Schwarz and C.R. Bartram, V(D)J Recombination Pathology.

V. Steimle, W. Reith, and B. Mach, Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II Deficiency: A Disease of Gene Regulation.

I. Aebischer and B.M. Stadler, TH1-TH2 Cells in Allergic Responses: At the Limits of a Concept. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Description

"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal "Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science "Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching" --Journal of Immunological Methods "A provocative and scholarly review of research" --Journal of the American Medical Association "Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas...the main repository of information in a rapidly devloping subject" --The Lancet "Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." --Journal of Medical Microbiology "A very valuable serial publication...no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." --Archives of Biochemistry and Biophysics

Key Features

  • Focus on components of the V(D)J recombination machinery that might be related to diseases in humans and animals
  • Control of the complement system by control of C3/C5 convertase on host cells, control of fluid phase C3/C5 convertases, control of fluid phase MAC, and control of deposited MAC
  • Immunodeficiency resulting from a complete absence of MHC class II expression and two trans-acting factors controlling transcription
  • Current knowledge of IL-2R signaling, highlighting IL-2 signaling, and T-cell growth regulation
  • Functional role of CD40 in cells, the in vivo significance of CD40-CD40-L interactions, and the signal transduction machinery activated following crosslinking of the CD40 antigen
  • Integrative approach to better understand the observed heterogeneity of an individual response to allergens
  • Regulation of isotype specificity, switch recombination regulation, and the mechanism of switching
  • Two lymphocyte-specific proteins, RAG1 and RAG2, initiate V(D)J recombination of antigen receptor genes

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in immunology, cell and molecular biology, and toxicology.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578378
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120224616

Reviews

"The series which all immunologists need." --THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL

"Layout, proof-reading, printing, illustrations and binding are all of very high quality." --Rene Crevel in BRITISH TOXICOLOGY SOCIETY NEWSLETTER

"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --SCIENCE

"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS

"A provocative and scholarly review of research." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." --THE LANCET

"Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." --JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY

"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." --ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.