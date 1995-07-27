Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224593, 9780080578354

Advances in Immunology, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578354
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th July 1995
Page Count: 468
Table of Contents

S.A. Porcelli, The CD1 Family: A Third Lineage of Antigen-Presenting Molecules.

P.J. Fink and M.J. Bevan, Positive Selection of Thymocytes.

P. Sideras and C.I.E. Smith, Molecular and Cellular Aspects of X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia.

K. Sugamura, H. Asao, M. Kondo, N. Tanaka, N. Ishii, M. Nakamura, and T. Takeshita, The Common gamma-Chain for Multiple Cytokine Receptors.

C.C. Goodnow, J.G. Cyster, S.B. Hartley, S.E. Bell, M.P. Cooke, J.I. Healy, S. Akkaraju, J.C. Rathmell, S.L. Pogue, and K.P. Shokat, Self-Tolerance Checkpoints in B Lymphocyte Development.

M.F. Lipscomb, D.E. Rice, C.R. Lyons, M.R. Schuyler, and D. Wilkes, The Regulation of Pulmonary Immunity. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Description

With contributions from Steven A. Porcelli and other internationally recognized leaders in the field, this volume continues the tradition of indispensable reviews. Papers on the CD1 family, positive selection of thymocytes, and molecular and cellular aspects of XLA highlight the latest volume.

Readership

Researchers in immunology, cell and molecular biology, and developmental biology. Graduate students in immunology; pharmaceutical industries; clinicians.

Reviews

@qu:"Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

