Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224562, 9780080578323

Advances in Immunology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224562
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 1994
Page Count: 501
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21800.00
18530.00
200.86
170.73
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
21800.00
18530.00
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
182.00
154.70
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

T.R. Mosmann, Properties and Functions of Interleukin-10.

S.M. Lewis, The Mechanism of V(D)J Joining: Lessons from Molecular, Immunological, and Comparative Analyses.

S.J. Anderson, S.D. Levin, and R.M. Perlmutter, Involvement of the Protein Tyrosine Kinase p56lck in T Cell Signaling and Thymocyte Development.

K.L. Knight and M.A. Crane, Generating the Antibody Repertoire in Rabbit.

A. Gaur and C.G. Fathman, Immunotherapeutic Strategies Directed at the Trimolecular Complex.

F.D. Moore, Jr., Therapeutic Regulation of the Complement System in Acute Injury States.

G.A. Pietersz, A. Rowland, M.J. Smyth, and I.F.C. McKenzie, Chemoimmunoconjugates for the Treatment of Cancer.

R. Winchester, The Molecular Basis of Susceptibility to Rheumatoid Arthritis.

P.E. Neiman, Retrovirus-Induced B Cell Neoplasia in the Bursa of Fabricus. Subject Index.

Readership

Researchers in immunology, cell and molecular biology, virology, and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
501
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578323
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120224562

Reviews

@qu:"Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.