Advances in Immunology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
T.R. Mosmann, Properties and Functions of Interleukin-10.
S.M. Lewis, The Mechanism of V(D)J Joining: Lessons from Molecular, Immunological, and Comparative Analyses.
S.J. Anderson, S.D. Levin, and R.M. Perlmutter, Involvement of the Protein Tyrosine Kinase p56lck in T Cell Signaling and Thymocyte Development.
K.L. Knight and M.A. Crane, Generating the Antibody Repertoire in Rabbit.
A. Gaur and C.G. Fathman, Immunotherapeutic Strategies Directed at the Trimolecular Complex.
F.D. Moore, Jr., Therapeutic Regulation of the Complement System in Acute Injury States.
G.A. Pietersz, A. Rowland, M.J. Smyth, and I.F.C. McKenzie, Chemoimmunoconjugates for the Treatment of Cancer.
R. Winchester, The Molecular Basis of Susceptibility to Rheumatoid Arthritis.
P.E. Neiman, Retrovirus-Induced B Cell Neoplasia in the Bursa of Fabricus. Subject Index.
Readership
Researchers in immunology, cell and molecular biology, virology, and medicine.
501 pages
- No. of pages:
- 501
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
27th May 1994
- 27th May 1994
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080578323
- 9780080578323
9780120224562
- 9780120224562
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.