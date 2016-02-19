Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224555, 9780080578316

Advances in Immunology, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578316
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 1993
Page Count: 455
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
182.00
154.70
21800.00
18530.00
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

C-Kit Receptor Ligand. IL8 and Related Chemotactic Cytokines. TGF-B Receptors. B Cell Activation. CD5+B Cells. NK Cell Mediated Allorecognition. Imice Lacking Class I MHC Genes. Mice Lacking Class II MHC Genes. Subject Index.

Description

From the Reviews of Previous Volumes "Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." -JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY "Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." -SCIENCE "A provocative and scholarly review of research." -JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION "Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." -JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGIC METHODS

Details

No. of pages:
455
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578316

Reviews

@qu:Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:A provocative and scholarly review of research. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching. @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:Provides an extemely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas...the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject. @source:--THE LANCET @qu:A very valuable serial publication...no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it. @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS @qu:The series which all immunologists need. @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.