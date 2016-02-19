Advances in Immunology, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
C-Kit Receptor Ligand. IL8 and Related Chemotactic Cytokines. TGF-B Receptors. B Cell Activation. CD5+B Cells. NK Cell Mediated Allorecognition. Imice Lacking Class I MHC Genes. Mice Lacking Class II MHC Genes. Subject Index.
From the Reviews of Previous Volumes "Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." -JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY "Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." -SCIENCE "A provocative and scholarly review of research." -JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION "Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." -JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGIC METHODS
- 455
- English
- © Academic Press 1994
- 14th December 1993
- Academic Press
- 9780080578316
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.