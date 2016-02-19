Advances in Immunology, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Human Antibody Effector Function, D.R. Burton and J.M. Woof. The Development of Functionally Responsive T Cells, E.V. Rothenberg. Role of Perforin in Lymphocyte-Mediated Cytolysis, H. Yagita, M. Nakata, A. Kawasaki, Y. Shinkai, and K. Okumura. The Central Role of Follicular Dendritic Cells in Lymphoid Tissues, F. Schriever and L.M. Nadler. The Murine Autoimmune Diabetes Model: NOD and Related Strains, H. Kikutani and S. Makino. The Pathobiology of Bronchial Asthma, J.P. Arm and T.H. Lee. Chapter References. Index.
Description
For 30 years, this esteemed serial has provided students and researchers with the latest information in Immunology. You can continue to rely on Advances in Immunology to provide you with critical reviews that examine subjects of vital importance to the field through summary and evaluation of current knowledge and research. The articles stress fundamental concepts, but also evaluate the experimental approaches. Each volume of Advances in Immunology contains a subject index as well as the contents of recent volumes. Each chapter includes references. Researchers and students in microbiology, genetics and immunocology will use this invaluable serial to stay updated on the latest advances for years to come.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Advances in Immunology will keep you informed on such broadly defined subjects as:
- Immunochemistry
- Antibody synthesis
- Biological action of antibodies
- Immunological unresponsiveness
- Mechanisms in innate and acquired immunity not involving antibodies
- Specialized immunological techniques
Readership
Researchers in immunology, cell biology, and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 30th June 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578279
Reviews
@qu:"Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.