Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224517, 9780080578279

Advances in Immunology, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578279
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th June 1992
Page Count: 397
Table of Contents

Human Antibody Effector Function, D.R. Burton and J.M. Woof. The Development of Functionally Responsive T Cells, E.V. Rothenberg. Role of Perforin in Lymphocyte-Mediated Cytolysis, H. Yagita, M. Nakata, A. Kawasaki, Y. Shinkai, and K. Okumura. The Central Role of Follicular Dendritic Cells in Lymphoid Tissues, F. Schriever and L.M. Nadler. The Murine Autoimmune Diabetes Model: NOD and Related Strains, H. Kikutani and S. Makino. The Pathobiology of Bronchial Asthma, J.P. Arm and T.H. Lee. Chapter References. Index.

Description

For 30 years, this esteemed serial has provided students and researchers with the latest information in Immunology. You can continue to rely on Advances in Immunology to provide you with critical reviews that examine subjects of vital importance to the field through summary and evaluation of current knowledge and research. The articles stress fundamental concepts, but also evaluate the experimental approaches. Each volume of Advances in Immunology contains a subject index as well as the contents of recent volumes. Each chapter includes references. Researchers and students in microbiology, genetics and immunocology will use this invaluable serial to stay updated on the latest advances for years to come.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Advances in Immunology will keep you informed on such broadly defined subjects as:

  • Immunochemistry
  • Antibody synthesis
  • Biological action of antibodies
  • Immunological unresponsiveness
  • Mechanisms in innate and acquired immunity not involving antibodies
  • Specialized immunological techniques

Readership

Researchers in immunology, cell biology, and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
397
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578279

Reviews

@qu:"Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

