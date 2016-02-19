Advances in Immunology, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M.D. Cooper, C.-I.H. Chen, R.P. Bucy, and C.B. Thompson, Avian T Cell Ontogeny.
J.J. Cohen, Programmed Cell Death in The Immune System.
T.H. Rabbitts and T. Boehm, Structural and Functional Chimerism Results from Chromosomal Translocation in Lymphoid Tumors.
D.E. Mosier, Adoptive Transfer of Human Lymphoid Cells to Severely Immunodeficient Mice: Models for Normal Human Immune Function, Autoimmunity, Lymphomagenesis, and AIDS.
G. Kroemer, J.L. Andreu, J.A. Gonzalo, J.C. Gutierrez-Ramos, and C. Martinez-A, Interleukin-2, Autotolerance, and Autoimmunity.
A.P. Kaplan, S. Reddigari, M. Baeza, and P. Kuna, Histamine-Releasing Factors and Cytokine-Dependent Activation of Basophils and Mast Cells.
C.A. Janeway, Selective Elements for the V*gb Region of the T Cell Receptor: Mis and the Bacterial Toxic Mitogens.
J.S. Pober and R.S. Cotran, Immunologic Interactions of T Lymphocytes with Vascular Endothelium. Index.
