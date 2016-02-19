Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224500, 9780080578262

Advances in Immunology, Volume 50

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578262
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th August 1991
Page Count: 325
Table of Contents

M.D. Cooper, C.-I.H. Chen, R.P. Bucy, and C.B. Thompson, Avian T Cell Ontogeny.

J.J. Cohen, Programmed Cell Death in The Immune System.

T.H. Rabbitts and T. Boehm, Structural and Functional Chimerism Results from Chromosomal Translocation in Lymphoid Tumors.

D.E. Mosier, Adoptive Transfer of Human Lymphoid Cells to Severely Immunodeficient Mice: Models for Normal Human Immune Function, Autoimmunity, Lymphomagenesis, and AIDS.

G. Kroemer, J.L. Andreu, J.A. Gonzalo, J.C. Gutierrez-Ramos, and C. Martinez-A, Interleukin-2, Autotolerance, and Autoimmunity.

A.P. Kaplan, S. Reddigari, M. Baeza, and P. Kuna, Histamine-Releasing Factors and Cytokine-Dependent Activation of Basophils and Mast Cells.

C.A. Janeway, Selective Elements for the V*gb Region of the T Cell Receptor: Mis and the Bacterial Toxic Mitogens.

J.S. Pober and R.S. Cotran, Immunologic Interactions of T Lymphocytes with Vascular Endothelium. Index.

Readership

Researchers and students in microbiology, genetics, and immunology.

Reviews

@qu:"Provides unrivalled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

