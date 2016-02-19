Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224425, 9780080578187

Advances in Immunology, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578187
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1988
Page Count: 339
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
182.00
154.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
339
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578187

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.