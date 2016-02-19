Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224371, 9780080578132

Advances in Immunology, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578132
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th April 1985
Page Count: 392
No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578132

About the Serial Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

