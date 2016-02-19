Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224340, 9780080578101

Advances in Immunology, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frank Dixon Henry G. Kunkel
eBook ISBN: 9780080578101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1983
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
182.00
154.70
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The selection of subjects presented in this volume reflects the broad scope of immunologic interest. Most of the progress in the field depends upon elucidation of the genetic basis underlying the immune system’s structure and function, and three important genetic areas are represented. They include presentation of a new group of T cell alloantigens with many similarities to the immunoglobulin isotype markers for B cells, discussion of the recently recognized heterogeneity of Class I MHC antigens, and a review of the structure and function of human Ir genes. Additional areas of expanding interest are indicated by three reviews that derive in part from neighboring fields of science but deal with matters of considerable immunologic importance. These are a discussion of interferon, particularly as it relates to and influences immunologic events, a review of the acute phase response to injury which has many paraIlels to and interfaces with the immune response, and, finally, a description of the lectin receptor markers of immunocytes and the imaginative lectin technology that has contributed significantly to the identification of the various functionally heterogeneous lymphocyte populations.

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578101

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Henry G. Kunkel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Rockefeller University New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.