Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224074, 9780080577838

Advances in Immunology, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frank Dixon Henry G. Kunkel
eBook ISBN: 9780080577838
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 348
No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080577838

About the Serial Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Henry G. Kunkel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Rockefeller University New York, New York

