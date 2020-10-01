Advances in Immunology, Volume 147
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Histone deacetylases as targets in autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases
Wilfried Ellmeier
2. The advancing area of the mechanisms involved in the evolution of HIV-1 neutralizing antibodies
Mattia Bonsignori
3. T cells in latent viral infections
Dietmar Zehn
4. Communications of dendritic cells with T cells and NK cells in cancerous tissues
Jan Böttcher
5. Mechanism and Regulation of Class Switch Recombination by IgH transcriptional Control Elements
Amine Khamlichi
6. IL-2 partial agonist
Warren Leonard
7. Preserving Immune Homeostasis with A20
Averil Ma
8. The design of vaccine strategies to elicit HIV-1 broadly neutralizing antibodies
Joseph Jardine
Description
Advances in Immunology, Volume 146, the latest release in a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology.
Key Features
- Presents current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology
- Provides the latest in a longstanding, respected serial on the subject matter
- Focuses on recent advances in the advancing area of the mechanisms involved in the evolution of HIV-1 neutralizing antibodies
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207567
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Frederick Alt Serial Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA