Advances in Immunology, Volume 131
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Malondialdehyde Epitopes as Targets of Immunity and the Implications for Atherosclerosis
- Abstract
- 1 Overview
- 2 Biochemistry and Generation of MDA In Vitro and In Vivo
- 3 Generation of MDA Epitopes
- 4 Carriers of MDA Epitopes
- 5 Targets of Immune Response
- 6 Innate Immune Responses Toward OSEs
- 7 Adaptive Immunity Responses on MDA Epitopes
- 8 MDA Epitopes in Diseases
- 9 Relevance of OSEs in Cardiovascular Disease
- 10 MDA Epitopes in Atherosclerosis
- 11 MDA Epitopes as Therapeutic Targets in Cardiovascular Disease
- 12 Conclusions
Chapter Two: Factors That Regulate the Generation of Antibody-Secreting Plasma Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Germinal Center
- 2 Plasma Cells
- 3 Memory B Cells
- 4 Blimp-1 Is a Key Regulator of Plasma-Cell Differentiation
- 5 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Deep Profiling Human T Cell Heterogeneity by Mass Cytometry
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 T Cell Heterogeneity: Days of Future Past
- 3 Mass Cytometry: Experimental Workflow and Data Processing
- 4 Mass Cytometry: Panel Design for T Cell Analysis
- 5 Probing T Cell Specificity: From Single to Multiplex Tetramer
- 6 Dissecting Mass Cytometry Data: High-Dimensional Data Analysis
- 7 Future Perspectives
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Germinal Center B-Cell-Associated Nuclear Protein (GANP) Involved in RNA Metabolism for B Cell Maturation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Affinity Maturation and Ab Specificity
- 3 Molecules Associated with Ab Affinity Maturation
- 4 Germinal Center B-Cell-Associated Nuclear Protein
- 5 Structure of GANP
- 6 GANP-Associated Proteins
- 7 Transcription-Coupled IgV Region SHM
- 8 TREX-2 and Diseases
- 9 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Advances in PET Detection of the Antitumor T Cell Response
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ex Vivo Cell Labeling for Tracking Immune Cells In Vivo
- 3 Small Molecule Metabolite Probes for Tracking T Cells
- 4 PET Reporter Imaging for Tracking Engineered Cells In Vivo
- 5 In Vivo Detection of Immune Cells Using Radiolabeled Proteins
- 6 Concluding Remarks and Future Direction of PET Imaging the Antitumor T Cell Response
- Acknowledgments
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities
- Includes a wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of immunology
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
About the Serial Editors
Frederick Alt Serial Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA