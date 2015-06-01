Advances in Immunology, Volume 127
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Cross-Presentation in Mouse and Human Dendritic Cells
Elodie Segura and Sebastian Amigorena
- HLA-G: An Immune Checkpoint Molecule
Edgardo D. Carosella, Nathalie Rouas-Freiss, Diana Tronik-Le Roux, Philippe Moreau and Joel LeMaout
- Activation and Function of iNKT and MAIT Cells
Shilpi Chandra and Mitchell Kronenberg
- IgE and Mast Cells: the Endogenous Adjuvant
Hans C. Oettgen and Oliver T. Burton
- RNA Exosome Regulates AID DNA Mutator Activity in the B Cell Genome
Evangelos Pefanis and Uttiya Basu
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022450
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024331
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA