Advances in Immunology, Volume 125
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Regulation of CD4 and CD8 Coreceptor Expression and CD4 Versus CD8 Lineage Decisions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 CD4 and CD8 Coreceptors and Thymocyte Selection
- 3 Cis-Regulatory Elements for Genes Encoding CD4 and CD8 Coreceptors
- 4 Transcription Factors Regulating CD4 and CD8 Expression and Lineage Choice in the Thymus
- 5 Regulation of CD4 and CD8 in Mature T Cells
- 6 Cytokine Receptor Signals and CD4/CD8 Lineage Commitment
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Mast Cells’ Integrated Actions with Eosinophils and Fibroblasts in Allergic Inflammation: Implications for Therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mast Cells and Eosinophils in Allergic Inflammation
- 3 Mast Cell Eosinophil Cross-Talk: The Allergic Effector Unit
- 4 Fibroblasts from Repair to Fibrosis in Allergic Inflammation
- 5 Mast Cells and Fibroblasts: Bidirectional Interactions
- 6 Eosinophls and Fibroblasts: Bidirectional Interactions
- 7 Therapeutic Implications of Mast Cells, Eosinophils, and Fibroblasts Cross Talks for Allergic Inflammation
- 8 Future Drugs
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Positive-Selection-Inducing Self-Peptides Displayed by Cortical Thymic Epithelial Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Characterization of Positive-Selection-Inducing Peptides
- 3 Antigen Processing in Cortical Thymic Epithelial Cells
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Four: Group 2 Innate Lymphoid Cells in the Regulation of Immune Responses
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Meet the Family
- 3 Drawing Parallels Between ILC Cells and T Cells
- 4 Human and Murine ILC2 Cell Phenotypes
- 5 ILC2 Cell Development
- 6 The Cytokine Factory
- 7 Sensing of the Environment by ILC2 Cells
- 8 The Black Sheep of the Family: The Dermal ILC2 Cell
- 9 Are ILC2 Cells Upstream or Downstream of T Cells?
- 10 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Five: Microbes and B Cell Development
- Abstract
- 1 Microbiota
- 2 Early-Life B Cell Development and the Gut
- 3 Microbial Influence on Immunoglobulin Production
- 4 B Lineage Cell Influence on Commensal Microbe Ecology
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 8th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024317
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022436
"The series which all immunologists need." --THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL
"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --SCIENCE
"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS
Frederick Alt Serial Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA