Advances in Immunology, Volume 124
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Group 2 Innate Lymphoid Cells in the Lung
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 General Features of ILC2s
- 3 Lung ILC2s at Resting Condition
- 4 Regulation and Function of Lung ILC2s
- 5 Potential Crosstalk Between ILC2s and Other Immune Cells
- 6 Roles of ILC2s in Asthma and Allergic Airway Responses
- 7 Roles of ILC2s in Allergic Airway Diseases in Humans
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Two: The Ubiquitin System in Immune Regulation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 E3 Ligases in T-Cell Activation and Anergy
- 3 E3 Ligases in T-Cell Differentiation
- 4 Ubiquitination in NF-κB Signaling
- 5 Ubiquitination in Hematopoiesis
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: How Immunoglobulin G Antibodies Kill Target Cells: Revisiting an Old Paradigm
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 How an ADCC Works In Vivo: Insights from Mouse In Vivo Model Systems
- 3 Relevance of the Mouse Studies for the Human System
- 4 Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: A Transendocytosis Perspective on the CD28/CTLA-4 Pathway
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The CD28 Pathway
- 3 CD80 and CD86: The Ligands for CD28 and CTLA-4
- 4 CTLA-4
- 5 Transendocytosis as a Model of CTLA-4 Function
- 6 An Integrated Perspective on CD28 and CTLA-4
- Chapter Five: How to Trigger a Killer: Modulation of Natural Killer Cell Reactivity on Many Levels
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Early Notions About the Regulation of NK Cells
- 3 Activating NK Cell Receptors
- 4 Regulation of Responsiveness During NK Cell Development
- 5 Activating Resting Mature NK Cells
- 6 Activation of Cytokine-Stimulated NK Cells
- 7 Same Receptor: Different Signals
- 8 The Reactivity of Memory NK Cells
- 9 Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Roles for Helper T Cell Lineage-Specifying Transcription Factors in Cellular Specialization
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Specialized CD4+ Helper T Cells
- 3 Expanding View of Specialized Helper T Cell Subtypes
- 4 Hybrid Helper T Cell Phenotypes
- 5 Mechanisms: How Are the Complex Phenotypes Established?
- 6 Helper T Cell Lineage-Specifying Transcription Factors
- 7 Epigenetic States During Cellular Differentiation
- 8 Role for T-bet in Regulating Epigenetic States
- 9 T-bet and Its Interacting Partners
- 10 T-bet and Bcl-6: Complex Functional Implications
- 11 Assessing Stability Versus Flexibility of Helper T Cell Subtypes
- 12 Epigenetic States
- 13 Expression of Cell Surface Receptors
- 14 Additional Regulatory Proteins
- 15 Signaling Cascades
- 16 Complexity of Factors Involved in Predicting Stability/Flexibility of Specialized Helper T Cells
- 17 Summary of Concepts Related to Stability and Flexibility in Helper T Cells
- 18 Role for “CD4+ Helper T Cell” Lineage-Specifying Transcription Factors in Other Cell Types
- 19 Innate Lymphoid Cells
- 20 The Expression of the Th2-Cytokine Locus in ILC Versus Th2 Cells
- 21 Mechanisms That Contribute to the Development of ILC Versus Specialized Helper T Cells
- 22 Lineage-Specifying Transcription Factor Activity in Unique Cellular Settings
- 23 Summary and Future Challenges
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: MHC Class I Recognition by Monocyte-/Macrophage-Specific Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Three Types of Cytotoxic Cells Infiltrating into the Rejection Site of Allografts
- 3 Mechanisms of Allograft Rejection
- 4 Tolerance to Skin Allografted onto CD4, But Not onto CD8, Knockout Mice
- 5 Three Types of Cytotoxic Cells Infiltrating into Rejection Site of Allografted Skin
- 6 Establishment of mAbs Against AIM
- 7 Monocyte/Macrophage MHC Receptors on AIM
- 8 Establishment of H-2Dd- and/or H-2Kd-Transgenic C57BL/6 Mice
- 9 Establishment of C57BL/6 Mice-Lacking MMR1 and/or MMR2
- 10 Graft-Versus-Host Disease and Graft-Versus-Leukemia Effect
- 11 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Regulation of Regulatory T Cells: Epigenetics and Plasticity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Generation of nTregs in the Thymus
- 3 Factors Involved in Foxp3 Expression
- 4 Generation of Tregs by TGF-β
- 5 Differences Between nTregs and iTregs
- 6 Epigenetic Changes in Tregs and Their Role in Treg Stability
- 7 Treg Stability and Its Implication in Immunological Diseases
- 8 Factors that Control Treg Stability
- 9 Conclusion
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists.
308
- No. of pages:
- 308
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
29th August 2014
- 29th August 2014
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128003626
- 9780128003626
9780128001479
- 9780128001479
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal
"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science
"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA