Advances in Immunology, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dynamic Palmitoylation and the Role of DHHC Proteins in T Cell Activation and Anergy
1. Introduction
2. T Lymphocyte Activation and Anergy
3. Protein Palmitoylation (S-acylation)
4. Palmitoylation in T Lymphocytes
5. Concluding Remarks and Perspective
Acknowledgments
Transcriptional Control of Natural Killer Cell Development and Function
1. Natural Killer Cells
2. NK Cell Development
3. Transacting Factors in NK Cell Development
4. Transacting Factors in Mature NK Cell Function
5. Conclusions
Note In Proof
Acknowledgments
The Control of Adaptive Immune Responses by the Innate Immune System
1. Introduction
2. Diverse Sets of PRRs
3. Cell-Type-Specific PRR Distribution and the Interplay Between PRRs in Adaptive Immunity
4. Innate Control of CD4+ T Cell Responses
5. B Cell-Intrinsic Control of Humoral Immune Responses by PRRs
6. Pathological Consequences of Defective PRR Signaling in Humans
7. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
The Evolution of Adaptive Immunity in Vertebrates
1. Introduction
2. Immune Response Molecules in Invertebrates and Plants
3. Emergence of Lymphocytes and Genes Connected with Mammalian Immunity in Jawless Vertebrates
4. AIS in Jawed Vertebrates
5. VLR-based AIS in Jawless Vertebrates
6. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
T Helper Cell Differentiation
1. Introduction: T Helper Cells
2. T Helper Cell Subset Identities
3. The Role of Cytokines in T Helper Cell Differentiation
4. Strength of Signaling
5. Environmental Factors
6. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal
"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science
"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA