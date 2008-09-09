Advances in Immunology, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Immune regulation by B cells and antibodies: a view towards the clinic Kai Hoehlig, Vasiliki Lampropoulou, Toralf Roch, Patricia Neves, Elisabeth Calderon-Gomez, Stephen M. Anderton, Ulrich Steinhoff, Simon Fillatreau
Cumulative Environmental Changes, Antigen Exposure, and the Increase of Allergy Tse Wen Chang and Ariel Y. Pan
FceR1 signalling tentative title J. Rivera
TCR triggering mechanism tentative title Kai W. Wucherpfennig
IL-17 tentative title Casey Weaver
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities.
"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas...the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject."--The Lancet
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
